POLITICS
2 min read
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani to meet with US lawmakers and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Damascus seeks end to Caesar Act sanctions amid security talks with Israel.
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani attends a news conference with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 31, 2025. / AP
September 18, 2025

Syrian foreign minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani will meet with US lawmakers in Washington this week to discuss the lifting of remaining US sanctions on his country, Senator Lindsey Graham was quoted as saying by Axios.

Shaibani's visit - the first by a Syrian foreign minister to Washington in more than 25 years - comes on the heels of remarks by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on Wednesday that Syria's negotiations with US ally Israel to reach a security pact could lead to results "in the coming days."

Graham told Axios that he and other senators are due to meet Shaibani on Thursday to discuss the permanent lifting of certain sanctions authorised by legislation, including the Caesar Act.

Shaibani is expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, Axios reported.

Graham said he would support the cancelling of those sanctions if Syria officially moved toward a new security deal with Israel and joined a coalition against Daesh.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Shaibani's visit.

RelatedTRT World - US lifting sanctions on Syria a ‘huge gain for humanity’ – Turkish Finance Minister

Talks to halt strikes, incursions

Recommended

Syria and Israel are in talks to reach an agreement that Damascus hopes will secure a halt to Israeli air strikes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops who have pushed into southern Syria.

Reuters reported this week that Washington was pressuring Syria to reach a deal before world leaders gather next week for the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sharaa has denied that the US was putting any pressure on Syria, saying the US was playing a mediating role.

He said Israel had carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Syria and conducted more than 400 ground incursions since December 8, when the opposition offensive he led toppled former Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

The ouster followed 13 years of civil war.

President Donald Trump announced the lifting of some key US sanctions on Syria earlier this year.

RelatedTRT World - US reboots Syria policy in 'watershed moment' as Trump lifts sanctions

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Historic' moment as Syrian flag raised at embassy in Washington after over a decade
Pakistan hints at more defence pacts post-Saudi deal; India implores Riyadh to mind 'sensitivities'
Venezuela demands UN action over deadly US boat attacks
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
Erdogan hopes White House meeting with Trump will contribute to resolving regional conflicts
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
Saudi experts and media hail 'NATO-like' defence pact between Islamabad and Riyadh
After US veto, Algeria warns UNSC risks 'third failure' akin to Rwanda, Bosnia genocides
Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding
US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
US immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria, lawyers vow appeal
Trump to designate Antifa as 'major terrorist' group
ABC pulls 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' indefinitely after remarks on Charlie Kirk killing