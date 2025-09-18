Syrian foreign minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani will meet with US lawmakers in Washington this week to discuss the lifting of remaining US sanctions on his country, Senator Lindsey Graham was quoted as saying by Axios.

Shaibani's visit - the first by a Syrian foreign minister to Washington in more than 25 years - comes on the heels of remarks by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on Wednesday that Syria's negotiations with US ally Israel to reach a security pact could lead to results "in the coming days."

Graham told Axios that he and other senators are due to meet Shaibani on Thursday to discuss the permanent lifting of certain sanctions authorised by legislation, including the Caesar Act.

Shaibani is expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, Axios reported.

Graham said he would support the cancelling of those sanctions if Syria officially moved toward a new security deal with Israel and joined a coalition against Daesh.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Shaibani's visit.

Talks to halt strikes, incursions