TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Humanity must act to stop Israeli oppression in Gaza: Türkiye's Erdogan
Turkish president strongly condemns Israel's continued attacks on Palestinian civilians, especially in the context of forced starvation and suffering in Gaza.
Humanity must act to stop Israeli oppression in Gaza: Türkiye's Erdogan
President Erdogan says that Türkiye would intensify diplomatic efforts to increase pressure on Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe. / AA
July 31, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for urgent global action to end Israel’s assault on Gaza and prioritise the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, warning that the moral conscience of the world is “on the verge of shattering.”

Speaking during a joint press conference with Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema, Erdogan said, “Our priority is ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches our brothers and sisters in Gaza.” 

“As the front of humanity, we are obliged to do whatever is necessary to stop this oppression,” he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation

Turkish president strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinian civilians, especially in the context of forced starvation and suffering in Gaza.

“Anyone with even an ounce of conscience, mercy, or human dignity is on the verge of breaking under the weight of this cruelty,” he said.

“No one can remain silent in the face of a scene where innocent children die of hunger and civilians gathering for food aid are deliberately shot.”

Global pressure on Israel

Recommended

He added that Türkiye would intensify diplomatic efforts in the coming days to increase pressure on the Israeli government to end the humanitarian catastrophe.

“We will work to increase the pressure on the Israeli government in the coming days to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” he said, emphasising that Türkiye is in close coordination with its international partners.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s solidarity with Palestinians, he added: “We will make our brothers and sisters in Gaza feel more strongly that they are not alone. We will continue working to secure a ceasefire in the region and to achieve lasting peace.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye urges global action to halt Israeli escalation, vows continued support for Syrian stability

Erdogan also welcomed signs of growing support for Palestinian statehood in Europe and said Türkiye viewed such steps as “valuable and encouraging.”

“We deeply value the humanitarian outcry rising from Europe. We welcome every step taken toward recognising the State of Palestine,” he said.

His remarks come as Gaza endures one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history, with over 60,000 Palestinians killed since October 7, 2023, and severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. 

International calls for a ceasefire and accountability have intensified, with legal proceedings underway against Israel at both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker