Leaders from Europe and Arab world have gathered in Paris to work out how to shape Gaza's post-war future, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and prisoner-captive swap proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Thursday's meeting in Paris aims to look at how Gaza would be governed, how Trump's 20-point Gaza plan would be implemented and assess other countries' collective commitments to the process.

Opening the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said the aim was to work side by side with the United States' plan and that the discussions in Paris were complementary to it.

Macron warned that the rapid expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank poses an "existential threat" to the future state of Palestine, calling it "unacceptable and contrary to international law."

Macron said settlement construction "fuels tensions, violence and instability" and "directly contradicts the American peace plan and our collective ambition for the region."

"The acceleration of settlement construction in the West Bank constitutes an existential threat to the state of Palestine. It is not only unacceptable and contrary to international law, but it also contradicts the goals of the previous US administration, as it endangers the Abraham Accords," Macron said.

He urged all sides to avoid opening "another zone of conflict" as efforts continue to secure a permanent ceasefire and rebuild Gaza.

"We must remain very vigilant about the situation in the West Bank," he said.

Two-state solution

"Self-determination and the creation of a state, the unity of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority, must not remain a vague goal," he added.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, attending the Paris meeting, said the bloc fully supports efforts to turn the ceasefire into a sustainable peace plan.