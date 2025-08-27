The Turkish Parliament speaker has called an extraordinary session of the Parliament on Friday to discuss the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Numan Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of Parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to brief lawmakers during the extraordinary session.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.