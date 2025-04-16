When an all-woman crew - with pop stars like Katy Perry on the guest list - made an 11-minute journey to space and back, it was hailed as a historic milestone for " women's empowerment ” in science and exploration.

But let's be honest: this isn't progress, it's performance. It's billionaires playing astronaut while the rest of the world burns.

And who exactly boarded this latest “empowerment mission”?

Most of the crew weren’t even astronauts, researchers, or space professionals.

They were celebrities and ultra-wealthy civilians—chosen more for their followings than for any contribution to science. The whole mission was packaged for PR and branded as empowerment.

We're being fed headlines about champagne toasts in zero gravity while, back on Earth, women are losing the right to speak, choose, and live freely.

Whether it’s in Afghanistan, where the Taliban ban women’s right to education, or in the US, where freethinkers like Rumeysa Ozturk are being detained arbitrarily just for supporting the Palestinian cause.

It's a grotesque spectacle - an elite joyride masquerading as social progress. They want us to cheer, to feel awe, to call this "inspiring" - but there's nothing inspiring about a PR stunt that distracts from the deep inequality, injustice, and corruption entrenched in our everyday lives.

A sheer mockery

All this comes amid a global cost-of-living crisis.

In the US, nearly half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Across the UK and Europe, millions are struggling to afford heating, housing, and groceries. The World Bank reports that over 700 million people globally still live on less than $2.15 a day.

While elites float in orbit, millions are also being crushed under the weight of war, poverty, and displacement.

Take Sudan, for example. UN recently launched a $6 billion humanitarian appeal to respond to what’s being described as the world’s largest displacement crisis. As of now, less than 10 percent of that goal has been met . Over 25 million people—half the population—need humanitarian aid. One child is dying every two hours in displacement camps.

In Gaza, more than 10,000 women have been killed since October 2023, according to the latest figures from the health ministry.

And the UN says that since Israel shattered the ceasefire, air strikes have killed 100 children every single day. Pregnant women and newborns are especially bearing the brunt of the ongoing Israeli attacks.