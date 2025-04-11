Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a sweeping call for international justice, regional reconciliation, and a more inclusive global order, in a speech that underscored Türkiye’s assertive diplomatic posture and its strong criticism of Western inaction in the face of humanitarian crises.

Speaking at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Erdogan emphasised the importance of dialogue over conflict and moral clarity over geopolitical calculation.

“We once again declare that we prefer dialogue over conflict, and common mind and global conscience over polarisation,” he told an audience of global leaders, diplomats, and policy experts gathered at the high-profile event themed “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.”

Related TRT Global - Erdogan meets counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Erdogan renewed his long-standing criticism of the United Nations Security Council, reiterating his signature phrase, “The world is bigger than five,” a reference to the Council's five permanent members.

“Because humanity is bigger than five,” he said, arguing that the current structure of global governance no longer fits its purpose and fails to reflect the aspirations or demographics of the modern world.

Ankara has long advocated for a more equitable international system, where developing nations have a stronger voice.

Message to the region: Türkiye here to stay

The Turkish president also made a firm declaration of Türkiye’s enduring presence and leadership in the region, invoking centuries of historical ties and national identity.

“We are not merely inhabitants of this geography; we are also its rightful owners,” he said. “We have been here for a thousand years, and God willing, we will remain here for many more centuries to come.”

Erdogan’s remarks come amid a shifting regional landscape, where Türkiye has been recalibrating its foreign policy — engaging in normalisation efforts, expanding its economic footprint, and improving its diplomatic network in the South Caucasus, Balkans, and the Middle East.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye to host trilateral talks with Bosnia, Croatia at ADF amid regional tensions

Reviving strategic ties with the US

In a notable pivot to international relations, Erdogan also addressed Türkiye’s future engagement with the United States — tying it to both economic and personal dimensions.

“I believe that in President Trump’s second term, with the contribution of our close friendship, our relations with the United States will flourish in every area,” Erdogan said, making one of his most explicit endorsements of a potential Trump return to office.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Washington, emphasising the ambitious $100 billion bilateral trade target.

“We attach great importance to our 100 billion dollar trade target with our ally and strategic partner, the USA,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing global tensions over tariffs and protectionism, Erdogan signaled Türkiye’s pragmatic approach.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the intensifying commercial competition over customs tariffs does not become destructive; Türkiye will be one of the winners of this process,” he added.

Relations with the EU

Erdogan made a strong appeal for Türkiye’s long-delayed accession to the European Union, arguing that both geopolitical realities and shared interests demand a serious revival of the process.

“Türkiye should immediately gain a seat as a full member of the EU. We are ready and determined to advance the process and expect concrete steps from the EU,” he said.