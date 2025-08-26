Indian exporters are bracing for disruptions after a US Homeland Security notification confirmed Washington will impose an additional 25 percent tariff on all Indian-origin goods from Wednesday, ramping up trade pressure on the Asian nation.

Indian exports will now face US duties of up to 50 percent - among the highest imposed by Washington - after President Donald Trump announced extra tariffs as a punishment for New Delhi's increased purchases of Russian oil earlier in August.

The new duties will apply to goods entering the US for consumption or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption from 12:01 am EDT on Wednesday or 9:31 pm IST, according to the Homeland Security notice.

Related TRT Global - Trump threatens China with '200% tariff or something' over magnets

The Indian rupee weakened 0.17 percent to 87.7275 per US dollar in opening trade, even as the greenback declined against many other currencies.

The notification said exceptions would include in-transit shipments with proper certification, humanitarian aid, and items covered under reciprocal trade programmes.

The notification reiterated that the action was in response to India's indirect support of Russia's military incursion into Ukraine.