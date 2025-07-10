BIZTECH
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
New US tariff takes effect August 1 and follows a surge in copper futures after Trump hinted at the move earlier this week.
FILE PHOTO: USA-TARIFFS/COPPER-PRICES / Reuters
July 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced a 50 percent tariff on copper imports, saying the measure will take effect on August 1 and is based on a national security review.

"Copper is necessary for semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centres, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defence systems, and even hypersonic weapons, of which we are building many," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement comes a day after Trump signalled the move, sending US Comex copper futures to record highs.

The White House has not yet released further details on the scope of the tariff or whether exemptions would be considered for certain countries or industries.

Tariffs for most countries in the world

Trump has launched a sweeping new wave of tariffs targeting 14 countries, escalating his administration’s efforts to reshape global trade relationships.

The move is framed as part of a broader push to correct what Trump describes as "non-reciprocal" trade practices that disadvantage the American economy.

Under the new measures, 25 percent tariffs will take effect August 1 on goods from Japan and South Korea — two of the United States’ largest trading partners.

Trump also announced higher tariffs on other countries.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
