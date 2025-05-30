Israel's announcement of the creation of 22 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank has sparked widespread condemnation from governments around the world.

The move puts further strain on relations with the international community, already taxed by the war in Gaza.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are regularly condemned by the United Nations as illegal under international law and are seen as one of the main obstacles to a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The decision to establish more, taken by the country's security cabinet, was announced by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, himself a settler, and Defence Minister Israel Katz, who is in charge of managing the communities.

Here are the reactions from countries and international organisations.

United Nations

Israel's plan is a step "in the wrong direction," the United Nations chief's spokesperson said.

"We stand against any and all" expansion of the settlements, Stephane Dujarric told reporters, repeating calls by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for "Israel to cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory ... they're an obstacle to peace and economic and social development."

Jordan

Jordan denounced the plan as an infringement of Palestinian rights.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry dubbed the decision “a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law," and a move that undermines peace prospects.

It called the Israeli settlement measures and decisions in the occupied West Bank "null and void," as Israel has no sovereignty over Palestinian land.

United Kingdom

The British minister for the Middle East also issued a condemnation.

"The Israeli government’s approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank is a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood," Hamish Falconer said in a post on X.

"The UK condemns these actions. Settlements are illegal under international law, further imperil the two-state solution, and do not protect Israel," he added.

Switzerland

Switzerland also condemned the plan, warning that the move is a "major obstacle" to peace.