British hunger experiments, historical blueprint

In 2006, when Hamas won the Palestinian election, Israel and the Middle East quartet—US, Russia, the UN and EU—launched economic sanctions against the Palestinians. The blockade was the result of Israel’s deliberate attempt to push the Palestinian economy in Gaza “to the brink of collapse,” according to a US diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks.

Off the record, Israeli officials repeatedly told American diplomats that as part of their overall embargo plan against Gaza, “they intend to keep the Gazan economy on the brink of collapse without quite pushing it over the edge.” With the inception of its blockade in 2007, the Israeli government estimated how many daily calories were needed to prevent or to cause malnutrition in Gaza.

The average daily calorie intake critical to survival is estimated at 2,100 kilocalories (kcal) per day. The Israeli ‘Red Line’ document used a higher calculation of 2,279 calories per person, taking into account the presumed domestic food production in Gaza. Such calculations have a long and dark history in colonial settler societies.

After an intense drought and crop failure in the Deccan Plateau in 1876, the Great Southern Indian Famine lasted for two nightmarish years, spreading northward.

At the time, the British Famine Commissioner Sir Richard Temple implemented human experiments, with “strapping fine fellows” starved until they resembled “little more than animated skeletons … utterly unfit for any work.”

To maximise British revenues, Temple sought to determine the minimum amount of food for survival, which he projected at around 1,627 kcal in Madras in 1877.

Yet, the excess mortality related to the famine has been estimated at up to 8 million.

The 2008-2009 Soah in Gaza

In Gaza, Israel’s intent was to keep the economy “on the brink of collapse” while avoiding a humanitarian crisis.

The Netanyahu cabinet sought to put the Palestinians “on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger.”

During the 2008–2009 Israeli War on Gaza, the enclave was subjected to a “Shoah” (Hebrew for Holocaust), as Deputy Defence Minister Matan Vilnai admitted.

The Israelis hoped this would turn Palestinians in Gaza against Hamas. The idea was to “send Gaza decades into the past,” said then commanding general Yoav Gallant, who 15 years later was targeted by an International Criminal Court warrant for alleged responsibility “for the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

In May 2018, the UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted unanimously resolution 2417 condemning the starving of civilians as a method of warfare and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access to civilian populations.

Yet, in the course of the Gaza War, most tenets of UNSC Resolution 2417 have been violated, setting the stage for Israel’s genocidal atrocities in Gaza and for the complicity of the US-led West in these massacres.

From Nazi mass starvation to Israeli generals' plan

In historical review, the Israeli total siege of the densely inhabited Gaza and its 2.3 million Palestinian refugees has not been unique. It has affinities with the siege of Leningrad and its 3.1 million people.

Part of the Nazi Hungerplan by SS ideologue Herbert Backe, the original grand objective was to forcibly starve around 31 to 45 million Soviets and Eastern Europeans by capturing food stocks and redirecting them to German forces.

Along with American eugenics and white racism, it was the US treatment of Native Americans that inspired the hunger policies in Hitler’s Germany.

The lethal power of hunger weaponisation had been taught to a generation of Germans in 1914–19, when the British imposed a blockade against Germany.

It aspired to obstruct Germany’s ability to import goods and thus to starve the German people and its military into submission.

In Gaza, the original Israeli ‘Generals’ Plan’, premised on the blocking of food supplies and epidemics, could not be carried out in full due to international opposition.

But even its partial execution drove the enclave to the risk of famine already in October 2024, with top UN officials describing the situation in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic” because everyone there was “at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence”.