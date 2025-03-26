TÜRKİYE
Turkish finance minister signals stability in economy
Mehmet Simsek says the resilience of the Turkish economy has increased, with inflation on a downward trend and the current account deficit reduced to sustainable levels.
March 26, 2025

Türkiye's finance minister has signalled growing stability in the country’s economy, saying market volatility has significantly decreased and that he expects the effects of recent developments on the economy to be temporary and limited.

His remarks came as Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan held a video conference on Tuesday with international investors and answered their questions on current developments.

Around 4,500 investors from North America, the UK, other European countries and the Middle East showed great interest in the one-hour meeting, according to a statement from the ministry of finance.

During the meeting, Simsek said that all necessary steps were taken as soon as possible for the healthy functioning and efficiency of the markets, and added that necessary steps would be taken in the coming period as needed.

With the economic program implemented, the resilience of the Turkish economy has increased, inflation is on a downward trend, the current account deficit has fallen to sustainable levels, and fiscal discipline has strengthened, Simsek said.

He also stressed that the policies towards achieving price stability and structural transformation, which are the main objectives of the program, will continue with determination.

