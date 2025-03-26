Türkiye's finance minister has signalled growing stability in the country’s economy, saying market volatility has significantly decreased and that he expects the effects of recent developments on the economy to be temporary and limited.

His remarks came as Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan held a video conference on Tuesday with international investors and answered their questions on current developments.

Around 4,500 investors from North America, the UK, other European countries and the Middle East showed great interest in the one-hour meeting, according to a statement from the ministry of finance.