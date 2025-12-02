A son of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has pleaded guilty in a Chicago court to drug trafficking charges as part of a deal that will see him cooperate with US prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of four sons of the imprisoned Sinaloa cartel leader, reversed the not guilty plea he entered after his arrest in Texas in July 2024.

Court filings showed he admitted to drug trafficking and engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors acknowledged that the judge may choose not to impose the mandatory life sentence, depending on Guzman Lopez’s level of cooperation.

He must also pay an $80 million charge representing the proceeds of his crimes.

Another of his brothers, Ovidio Guzman, pleaded guilty in July 2025 to conspiracy and criminal enterprise charges as part of his own agreement with US prosecutors.

Ovidio also admitted that he and his brothers, known collectively as "Los Chapitos," had taken over parts of their father’s cartel operations.

El Chapo’s legacy