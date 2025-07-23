Cutting-edge products from Türkiye’s defence industry are being showcased for the first time at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, including long-range hypersonic missiles and the country’s first indigenously designed attack boat.

Now in its 17th edition, the six-day IDEF 2025 fair opened on Tuesday. The event, organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has TRT and Anadolu as its global communications partners.

Leading Turkish defence industry firms are making their mark at IDEF 2025 with products they are exhibiting for the first time.

New products by Roketsan, Türkiye's leading company in the field of rocket, missile, and ammunition technologies, were among the most popular products at the event.

Among the six new systems that the company is showcasing for the first time at IDEF, the Tayfun Block-4 hypersonic ballistic missile has attracted great interest. The missile, which reaches hypersonic speeds, is 10 meters (33 feet) long and weighs 7,200 kilograms (15,873 pounds).

The company also unveiled the Akata capsule Atmaca, Gokbora beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Eren multirole loitering munition, 300 ER ballistic missile system, and Simsek-2 satellite launch vehicle for the first time at IDEF.

Turkish defence giant Aselsan showcased the Goksur VLS Vertical Launch Air Defence System, the Deringoz 100L/300 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, and the Cenk 350-N 4D Multi-Function Radar at the event.

Turkish defence firm STM showcased a model of Türkiye’s first indigenously designed Fast Attack Craft (FAC) for the first time at the IDEF.

The firm said the national FAC has been designed to meet the modern operational needs of the Turkish Naval Forces.

The national fast attack craft will be deployed in surface warfare missions, in waiting and concealment positions, making it difficult for the enemy to detect and identify it.