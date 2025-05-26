Haiti’s spiralling humanitarian crisis – triggered by relentless gang wars – has become a silent call for help in a world turned deaf by screaming headlines.

Even a recent US Senate bill targeting the Caribbean nation’s criminal networks seems to have brought little global attention to the escalating gang violence, which has caused hunger, mass displacement, and a breakdown of governance in the country of nearly 12 million people.

The apparent indifference towards the plight of Haitians is in stark contrast to a worldwide surge in Haiti-related Google searches in 2021 when the assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the country into a power vacuum.

Diego Da Rin, a Haiti analyst at the International Crisis Group, tells TRT World that gangs are “close to securing full control” of Port-au-Prince, the capital city and home to one-third of the country’s population.

“They control all major roads into and out of the capital and have long dominated areas surrounding key ports, where they impose increasingly steep extortion rackets on goods and fuel shipments,” he says.

After the killing of President Moïse in July 2021, Prime Minister Ariel Henry assumed control of Haiti amid widespread protests and without any parliamentary approval. His inability to hold elections or address rising gang violence led to his resignation in April 2024, following coordinated gang attacks that paralysed the capital.

One in every two Haitians faces acute hunger . Over 60 percent of medical facilities in the capital have shut down due to gang violence. The capital’s airport has been closed after the gangs fired at commercial planes last November.

Gangs have also expanded beyond the capital, recently taking over the towns of Mirebalais and Saut d’Eau, says Rin. In response, residents occupied the country’s main hydroelectric plant located near these towns to demand government action, plunging Port-au-Prince into a blackout that has now lasted over a week.

There are reports that many young men joined the gangs because “high unemployment and lack of opportunities” left them with no other choice.

A country in disarray

The transitional presidential council, formed in April 2024, struggles with internal disputes and logistical challenges.

In May 2024, it appointed Garry Conille as prime minister and replaced him with Alix Didier Fils-Aime six months later. His mandate to organise elections by February 2026 faces steep hurdles due to insecurity and a dysfunctional electoral system.

Both the prime minister and the presidential council have shown commitment to holding general elections, which are supposed to be preceded by a constitutional referendum initially planned for February and then pushed to early May.

But the security situation has continued to deteriorate, making it dangerous for people to vote.

“This could directly influence the results of presidential, legislative, and local elections… it remains unlikely that the authorities will be able to meet the February 2026 deadline for transferring power to a newly elected government,” says Rin.

Links between gangs and members of the police and individuals from the elites have further undermined efforts to contain their growing power, Da Rin says, adding that elections should not take place until at least a minimum level of security is restored.

Meanwhile, all international efforts to stabilise Haiti have faltered.