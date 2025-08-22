South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for talks as early as Friday, ahead of a summit between the countries' leaders, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold a summit on Monday in Washington.

South Korea's foreign ministry declined to comment on the report.

First Trump-Lee summit

Trump will be hosting the South Korean president in Washington for their first summit meeting on Monday, after the countries struck a trade deal last month lowering US tariffs on the Asian ally to 15 percent from a threatened 25 percent.

Alongside trade, US pressure to redefine the decades-long military alliance is likely to be a focus, while Trump has said more South Korean investment plans will be announced in addition to a $350 billion package agreed last month.

Here are some of the main items that could be discussed.

Defence expenditure

Trump has accused its Asian ally of "free-riding" on US military might, with some 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea to deter nuclear-armed North Korea.

Just before Trump won the presidential election in November last year, Seoul agreed to increase its contribution by 8.3 percent to 1.52 trillion won ($1.09 billion) for the first year in 2026, under a five-year plan.

Washington also wants its allies to increase defence spending to 5 percent of GDP. South Korea is currently well short of that after allocating 61.25 trillion won, or 2.3 percent of GDP, this year.

'Modernising’ alliance, China deterrence

US Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby called South Korea a "role model" in taking a greater role in deterring North Korea but also called for "modernising" the alliance.

Experts say the summit may include discussions on the idea of adjusting the role of US troops from a focus on countering North Korea to also managing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and deterring China.

This could be sensitive for Seoul given how President Lee has, alongside declaring full support for the US alliance, sought to take a balanced approach to ties with Beijing.

Experts also warn giving US forces multiple missions could impede their primary focus of deterring and defeating a North Korean attack.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has denied Seoul was in talks with Washington over whether to allow US forces to be redeployed in the event of a Taiwan Strait emergency.

North Korea

South Korea has said the leaders will discuss how to work towards denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

Lee told Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on Thursday his administration would lay the groundwork to ultimately dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons programme, through talks with Pyongyang and close cooperation with Washington.