Israeli military chief warns Gaza assault could lead to full occupation, military rule
In a heated cabinet meeting, the Israeli military chief cautions that plans to capture Gaza risk plunging Israel into a prolonged military government, sparking sharp debate among senior officials
Israeli army’s Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir. / Reuters
September 2, 2025

Israel’s plan to capture Gaza risks dragging the country into a full occupation of the territory, Israeli army’s Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir reportedly warned in a tense cabinet meeting about the next phase of the war.

“You are heading to a military government,” Zamir was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel, citing a Ynet news report. “Your plan is leading us there. Understand the implications.”

Zamir pointed out that after Gaza City, the refugee camps in central Gaza would likely also be taken over, deepening the military's control.

However, as per the news report, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs pushed back, stating that a decision had already been made against setting up a military government in Gaza. 

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir suggested promoting “voluntary emigration” as an alternative to military rule.

Despite Zamir’s repeated warnings to consider the consequences, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, another far-right figure in the cabinet, insisted that the decision stood firm. 

At one point, Ben Gvir called for a vote on a partial hostage deal to demonstrate the cabinet majority’s opposition to it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined, stating there was no agreement on the table.

Israel maintains it will only entertain a comprehensive deal that includes Hamas disarmament and the release of all hostages.

SOURCE:TRT World
