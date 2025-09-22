Türkiye believes that the path to peace, justice, and shared prosperity goes through the family, first lady Emine Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a side programme titled "Better Together: Global Solidarity Rooted in the Family," during the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said the family is not only the fundamental unit of society but also a key element of sustainable social, economic, and cultural development.

Erdogan called for the establishment of a special structure within the United Nations to coordinate efforts on strengthening the family system. “It should be a goal to establish a dedicated mechanism within the UN to coordinate work on strengthening the family.”

“The structure and quality of families are harbingers of what awaits humanity tomorrow,” she said.

Erdogan warned that families today are “under siege” from global challenges, including climate change, wars, consumer culture and gender-neutral ideologies. She noted that fertility rates had fallen dramatically worldwide since the 1950s, divorce rates had risen, and single-parent households were increasing.

“Family-centred policies are no longer a choice but a necessity,” she stressed, adding that strong families were directly linked to the stability and well-being of societies.

“Nearly 50M children are currently displaced”

She also highlighted the risks posed by digitalisation, with children spending more than six hours a day in front of screens and exposed to ideological manipulation and abuse.

“Modern working conditions do not support women in their roles as mothers and within family life,” she added.

Pointing to research showing crime rates rise sharply in cities with high numbers of broken families, Erdogan argued that the family is both the state’s key partner and the first centre for solving social problems. “In healthy families, children grow up as compassionate, respectful and peaceful individuals,” she said.