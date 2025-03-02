1 min read
Most common words used in Ramadan
Ramadan dictionary
Ramadan: A holy month in which Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset .

Ramadan kareem / mubarak: A generous Ramadan and/or blessed Ramadan.

Iftar: The evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset .

Suhoor / Sahur: The meal consumed early in the morning (before dawn) before the fast starts.

Tarawih / Taraweeh: A special prayer, ranging from eight to 20 rakats, that can only be performed during Ramadan and after the last daily prayer (isha).

Laylat Al Qadr: Known as the “Night of Power”, it is considered the holiest night of Ramadan and is believed to occur on one of the last 10 days of the month.

The night commemorates when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Zakat Al Fitr: A charitable donation that is obligatory for mature and financially stable Muslims to give at the end of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr: A religious celebration tı mark the end of the holy month, which lasts for three days.

SOURCE:TRT World
