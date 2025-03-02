Tarawih / Taraweeh: A special prayer, ranging from eight to 20 rakats, that can only be performed during Ramadan and after the last daily prayer (isha).



Laylat Al Qadr: Known as the “Night of Power”, it is considered the holiest night of Ramadan and is believed to occur on one of the last 10 days of the month.



The night commemorates when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.



Zakat Al Fitr: A charitable donation that is obligatory for mature and financially stable Muslims to give at the end of Ramadan.



Eid Al Fitr: A religious celebration tı mark the end of the holy month, which lasts for three days.