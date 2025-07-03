Israel is responsible for "one of the cruellest genocides in modern history," the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory has said, accusing Tel Aviv of weaponising Gaza as a testing ground and calling for sweeping international action, including a full international arms embargo and the suspension of trade and investment ties.

"The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic," Francesca Albanese told the UN Human Rights Council, presenting her latest report on Thursday.

"In Gaza, Palestinians continue to endure suffering beyond imagination. Israel is responsible for one of the cruellest genocides in modern history."

Albanese said official figures count over 200,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, but leading health experts estimate "the true toll is far higher."

She denounced the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, Israel's new aid mechanism in Gaza, with hundreds of associated deaths to date as a “death trap – engineered to kill or force the flight of a starved, bombarded, emaciated population marked for."

Profits from genocide, she highlights the economic gains made during the war, noting that in the past 20 months, arms companies have reaped huge profits by supplying Israel with weapons used to bombard Gaza.

"Arms companies have turned near-record profits by equipping Israel with cutting-edge weaponry to unleash 85,000 tons of explosives – six times the power of Hiroshima – to destroy Gaza," she said.

The report also points to 213 percent gains on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since October 2023, describing a stark contrast: "One people enriched, one people erased."

Calling out Israel of using the war to "test new weapons, customised surveillance, lethal drones, and radar systems," Albanese warned that Palestine's defencelessness had made it "an ideal laboratory for the Israeli military-industrial complex."

She named 48 corporate actors, including arms manufacturers, banks, tech companies, energy giants, and academic institutions, alleging that they are directly linked to a broader "economy of occupation" sustaining the Israeli state's actions.