US President Donald Trump has announced what he called a "massive" trade agreement with Japan, claiming it will bring billions in investment and boost American industries.

"We just completed a massive deal with Japan, perhaps the largest deal ever made," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

"Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the profits," he said, though no further details were provided.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, however, said that he needed to examine the details of a trade deal announced by Trump before commenting.

"As for what to make of the outcome of the negotiations, I am not able to discuss it until after we carefully examine the details of the negotiations and the agreement," Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo after Trump's announcement in Washington.