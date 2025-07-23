BIZTECH
Trump says 'massive' trade deal reached with Japan
President says Japan will invest $550 billion in the US and pay 15% reciprocal tariffs, but Tokyo has not confirmed the agreement.
Ishiba says he needs to examine the details of the deal before commenting. / AP
July 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced what he called a "massive" trade agreement with Japan, claiming it will bring billions in investment and boost American industries.

"We just completed a massive deal with Japan, perhaps the largest deal ever made," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

"Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the profits," he said, though no further details were provided.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, however, said that he needed to examine the details of a trade deal announced by Trump before commenting.

"As for what to make of the outcome of the negotiations, I am not able to discuss it until after we carefully examine the details of the negotiations and the agreement," Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo after Trump's announcement in Washington.

Trump added that Japan would "open their country to trade including cars and trucks, rice and certain other agricultural products," and would pay reciprocal tariffs to the United States of 15 percent.

Trump’s announcement comes amid months of tense negotiations between Washington and Tokyo, particularly over auto tariffs and national security-related levies.

While Trump has previously threatened 25 percent tariffs on Japanese imports, including cars, and 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, his Tuesday post did not clarify whether those industry-specific duties would be lifted as part of the agreement.

The 15 percent tariff figure cited by Trump is lower than his earlier threat but still significantly higher than rates seen under previous trade frameworks.

The White House has not responded to requests for comment, and Japanese officials have yet to issue a formal response.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
