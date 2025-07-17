A facial recognition tool developed in Los Angeles is drawing attention amid growing demands for police accountability. The site, F**kLAPD.com , allows users to upload a photo of a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer and match it against a database of more than 9,000 official headshots.

Although the current LAPD workforce includes around 8,600 sworn officers and continues to shrink, the database extends beyond active personnel to include retired officers as well.

The tool gained traction after immigration raids in Los Angeles, where demonstrators reported excessive force and officers concealed their identities.

Developed by media artist Kyle McDonald, the platform was launched in response to these incidents, aiming to restore public accountability through facial recognition and public records data.

McDonald, whose prior work has interrogated the ethical implications of face analysis, has long been critical of the surveillance industry’s reliance on carceral data.

In a 2020 essay , he denounced the use of mugshots in algorithmic research as a form of systemic exploitation, arguing that such technologies reinforce racial bias and mass incarceration. His creation of F**kLAPD.com reflects a continuation of that critique—repurposing the tools of surveillance to expose, rather than conceal, state power.

The tool is part of the broader “Watch the Watchers” initiative by the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition , a grassroots group based in LA's Skid Row. For more than a decade, the coalition has engaged in “copwatch” practices; community-driven efforts to monitor, document, and expose police misconduct, especially in marginalized neighborhoods.

With F**kLAPD.com, the group’s focus has expanded to countersurveillance technology, using public records and facial recognition to reverse what it claims as a longstanding asymmetry of power.

The site’s searchable database was assembled through a series of public records lawsuits filed against the City of Los Angeles, which compelled the release of LAPD officer headshots, along with serial numbers, division assignments, salary data, and available misconduct records.

Users can upload a photograph to see if it matches a listed officer; all image processing takes place locally on the user’s device, and no data is stored or transmitted.

Blurry or low-resolution images are automatically rejected. Officer profiles provide comprehensive detail—such as year of hire, physical characteristics, and email addresses based on LAPD naming conventions—alongside employment and paycheck histories.

The tool’s legal foundation lies in California’s Public Records Act (CPRA), and courts have so far upheld its operation. After losing a lawsuit to suppress the site, the City of Los Angeles was ordered to pay $300,000 in attorney fees to the platform’s defenders.

Notably, CPRA is considered one of the most transparent in the US, granting public access to most government records unless specifically exempted.

By contrast, states like Texas allow agencies far greater discretion to withhold records—such as communications deemed “intimate” or “embarrassing”—as highlighted in Governor Greg Abbott’s case involving email exchanges with Elon Musk.

Supporters argue that the platform addresses a longstanding accountability gap in protest policing, but it has also sparked ethical concerns. Police unions warn that using facial recognition may normalise surveillance, blur the line between transparency and doxxing, and expose officers to potential retaliation.

A federal rebuke and the fight over police anonymity