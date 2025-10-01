WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Galatasaray fans show solidarity with Palestine during Champions League match against Liverpool
Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1 - 0 to claim their first victory in the UEFA Champions League.
Galatasaray fans show solidarity with Palestine during Champions League match against Liverpool
Galatasaray fans express solidarity with Palestine during their match against Liverpool. / AA
October 1, 2025

Fans of Turkish club Galatasaray have expressed solidarity with Palestinians in both besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank during a match against England's powerhouse Liverpool.

The match on Tuesday saw fans holding banners that read "Humanity lost conscience in Gaza" and "#Palestiniangenocide".

Other banners read "Free Palestine" and "Let Palestinian Babies live."

Recommended

Before the match, Galatasaray fans also offered condolences to Liverpool's late forward Diogo Jota, who died in July in a car accident in Spain.

They held banners that read “We will never forget you”, in a banner that included Galatasaray’s former player Ahmet Calik, who also died in a car accident a few years ago.

Galatasaray was able to beat the English Premier League champions after forward Victor Osimhen converted the penalty shot into the net in the 16th minute of the match.

With the result, Galatasaray claimed their first win in the UEFA Champions League and their first 3 points of the competition this season.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump says Hamas ready for 'lasting peace,' demands Israel stop bombing Gaza
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
‘Cruel joke or glimmer of hope’: Recognition rings hollow for Palestinians amid Israel’s carnage
By Husam Maarouf
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
UN: Notion of safe zone in southern Gaza 'farcical' as Israeli war nears second year
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza: a mother's fight to survive
Texas woman gets 5 years for trying to drown Palestinian-American child in hate crime
Hamas weighs Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, response imminent
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests rage in Italy on Day 2 over Israel's storming of Sumud Flotilla, nationwide strike looms