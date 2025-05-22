This is the story of two cities, both named Hyderabad—one in India, the other in Pakistan. It is also the story of two bakeries, each a local institution.

One is called Karachi Bakery, located in Indian Hyderabad. The other is Bombay Bakery that sits tucked away in Pakistani Hyderabad. And their recent fate seems almost Dickensian: it was the best of times; it was the worst of times.

To anyone familiar with the shared history of the nuclear-armed arch rivals and neighbours, it’s no surprise to find bakeries, restaurants, and spice blends bearing the names of cities now separated by a border of two fractious neighbours. In the long shadow of Partition, nostalgia is often baked into the dough.

After the British departed in 1947, India and Pakistan emerged as independent countries. Under a gash of grief, millions of Hindus and Muslims were killed in ethnic violence while crossing the hastily drawn lines. Many never made it. To deal with displacement, survivors anchored themselves on memories, recipes, and names.

It’s no wonder that people in Pakistan devour biryani made from Bombay Biryani Masala or there is a line outside for barbecued skewers at Meerut Kabab House – both the brands are named after Indian cities.

However, this cultural continuity and heritage held together by taste and memory, for Indians and Pakistanis, appears to be under threat.

In May, the militaries of India and Pakistan exchanged fire—jets, missiles, drones, and artillery—for four tense days. At least sixty people were killed.

The two sides were on the brink of an all-out war when the United States intervened and brokered a ceasefire.

But amid the heightened nationalism, and before the ceasefire, a mob of Hindu right wingers attacked the 73-year-old Karachi Bakery in India’s Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, deeming it fit to attack anything that alluded to Pakistan. Even though the bakery owners are Hindus.

The vandals that belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were draped in saffron shawls, stomping on Pakistani flags, and shouting anti-Pakistan slogans. The video footage showed them striking the bakery’s sign with sticks. They seemed to be specifically aiming to deface the word ‘Karachi’.

Across the border in the Pakistani city of Hyderabad located in southern Sindh province, things were different.

Cakes after ceasefire

A day after the ceasefire, people were lining up as usual, as they have for generations, to get their hands on the famed cakes of the Bombay Bakery.

Inside the gated premises, an old Peepul tree—sacred in Hindu tradition—spreads its limbs over the red masonry bungalow. Lignum and neem trees offer shade, and a half-dozen Persian-looking cats dart around the tidy garden. Staff, including women, move through the space. In the kitchen, the staff bakes cakes with almond, chocolate, fruit, and cream – and guarded recipes.

“Nothing has changed here,” Aziz Bhai Aziz, 72, the bakery’s longtime manager, tells TRT World. “I started working here in 1961 as a teenager when Kumar sahib asked my previous employer who was owner of a small bakery in the city’s Lajpat road area,” says Aziz, who was once a banjo player.

In front of him, cakes of different flavours are placed in brown colour teak wooden-cum-glass frames.

The bakery sits on a street known among locals simply as Bombay Bakery wali gali, where it shares a wall with the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Information and Selection Centre.

On the day of the ceasefire, even as air force staff fielded calls from aspiring pilots, the bakery next door remained open.

“We never ever faced anything unpleasant regardless of simmering tensions that are often seen between Pakistan and India,” says Aziz.