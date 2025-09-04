BIZTECH
1 min read
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative
President Claudia Sheinbaum says tariffs will be imposed on countries that don't have trade deals with Latin America's second largest economy, including China.
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative
President Sheinbaum does not provide details on which products or sectors could be affected. / AP
September 4, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that her government is considering imposing tariffs on imports from countries that do not have trade agreements with Mexico, including China.

The tariffs would be part of "Plan Mexico", an initiative to boost domestic industry amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on some imports from Mexico.

"We are considering imposing certain tariffs," Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference, adding that the recipients will be countries that don't have trade agreements with Latin America's second largest economy, including China.

Recommended

Sheinbaum did not provide details on which products or sectors could be affected.

Mexico is part of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020 and was negotiated during US President Donald Trump's first term.

The agreement requires the three countries to hold a joint review after six years.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded
Red Sea cable cuts paralyse internet access in Asia, Middle East