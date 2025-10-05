WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza-bound flotilla 545 kilometres from enclave — Organisers
The activists appealed earlier for international protection as they attempt to break Israel's siege on Gaza.
Gaza-bound flotilla 545 kilometres from enclave — Organisers
Israel has maintained the blockade of Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years. / AA
October 5, 2025

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza announced that a flotilla bound for the enclave, comprised of 11 vessels carrying international activists, is approximately 545 kilometres from reaching its shores.

Its mission is to break Israel's illegal blockade, end the genocide against Palestinians and establish a protected maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid directly to Gaza, it said.

Earlier, the activists on board the aid convoy appealed for international protection as their mission was nearing the enclave.

On Saturday, the committee announced that two additional boats had joined the latest wave of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's mission to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza, raising the total number of vessels en route to 11, after Israel attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters last week.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the flotilla late on Wednesday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries. The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade.

Recommended

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a grassroots international solidarity movement that organises civilian-led aid missions by sea, has organised multiple attempts since 2010 to break the Israeli blockade and highlight the enclave's humanitarian crisis.

Israel has maintained the blockade of Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced the entire population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Freedom aid flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, organisers say
Italy's Meloni says she and her ministers have been denounced to ICC for Gaza genocide complicity
In pictures: Worldwide protests as Israel’s brutal war on Gaza enters third year
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
9 major lies Israel promoted after October 7, 2023 to justify genocide in Gaza
By Noureldein Ghanem
European MPs slam Israel over flotilla raid, demand release of activists
US statement notes 1,200 Israeli victims, but skips 67,000+ Palestinians killed in genocide
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Hamas renews commitment to resistance on second anniversary of Gaza genocide
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Interactive: Gaza’s amputee children in Israel’s two-year genocide
By Nurdan Erdogan
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations