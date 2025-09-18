Iran has withdrawn a draft resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference that would have prohibited attacks on nuclear facilities, following intense US lobbying.

Iran had put forward the resolution with China, Russia and several allies including Cuba, Venezuela and Belarus.

The text strongly condemned the June 2025 attacks on Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the US, describing them as a "clear violation of international law," and reaffirmed that "all states must refrain from attacking or threatening to attack peaceful nuclear facilities."

Western diplomats said the US warned of reducing funding to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the resolution passed and if Israel's rights within the agency were curtailed.

Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Reza Najafi, told the conference the decision was made "guided by the spirit of goodwill and constructive engagement, and at the request of several member states."

He added: "We firmly believe that the voice of this body should not be distorted under the weight of the intimidation and political pressure exerted by one of the aggressors."

The withdrawal came amid heightened tensions following Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites in June, followed by US attacks on three Iranian facilities.

Tehran has long insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful.