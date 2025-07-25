The question with which Bret Stephens opens his op-ed in The New York Times, rejecting the claim that Israel is committing genocide, is appalling.

Why has Israel not killed more people if that is what it intends to do, he asks. This is the basis for his argument to deny that Israel is committing genocide.

He argues that if Israel had that intention, then it would have killed many more people, because it obviously can.

As if killing more than 59,000 people, by the most conservative reports, and the total destruction of Gaza are not enough.

However, genocide is not a numerical concept. A genocide could be committed by killing just one person, if that person was among the last representatives of a particular group and the person killing them intended to eradicate that group.

This is according to the UN genocide definition that Stephens himself quotes: “a crime committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, in whole or in part.”

Stephens’s question is completely wrong and misleading, as numbers don’t show whether a crime is genocide, but the intent with which the crime is committed does.

That is the argument of the ICJ to consider the case against Israel . It considers that Israel has committed crimes which may have been carried out with the intent of committing genocide; the case itself will be to prove that intent.

That is not too difficult a task, as Israeli politicians, military officials, and civil society have made that intent very clear. Consider, just as an example, the event of May 26, when Israelis celebrated the ‘Jerusalem Flag Day’.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, said that “we are blessed with the opportunity to blot out the seed of Amalek,” a reference to the “biblical enemy of the Israelites” , and in this case, the Palestinians.

Netanyahu himself claimed that it was a war of “good against evil,” a war fought against “monsters,” and that they “will wipe them out”.

While that was being said in a government meeting in East Jerusalem, illegal settlers and soldiers were chanting “May Palestine be wiped,” and a group of young girls was marching around singing “May your village burn” in the old city.

The definition Stephens uses specifies that it does not need to be in whole: destruction in part is enough to be considered genocide.

Destruction in part is also genocide