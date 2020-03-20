Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 230,000 people worldwide and killed more than 10,000 as countries race to slow deadly virus from spreading. Here's what's happening on March 20:

In this March 17, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker looks at CT scans at the Huoshenshan field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (AP)

China sees zero local coronavirus cases for second day

Mainland China reported zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for the second straight day, while the daily tally for infections involving travellers arriving in the country surged to a new record.

Mainland China had 39 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the country's National Health Commission said, all of which were imported cases.

Of the new imported infections, 14 were in Guangdong, eight in Shanghai and six in Beijing, the health authority said onFriday.

Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province and epicentre of the outbreak in China, saw zero new cases for the second day.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,967.

The death toll from the outbreak had reached 3,248 as of the end of Thursday, up by three from the previous day.

New Zealand confirms 11 new cases

New Zealand on Friday confirmed 11 new cases of the Covid-19 disease, raising the total of cases to 39.

None of the 11 new cases were in hospital but were all at home in self-isolation.

Haiti confirms first two cases

Haiti has confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus.

President Jovenel Moise said the unidentified patients that tested positive for Covid-19 have been quarantined. He declined to release further details out of fear for their safety.

Moise also said he would close all airports, schools, factories and seaports.

Rio de Janeiro to close beaches, restaurants

Rio de Janeiro state announced on Thursday it would close beaches, restaurants and bars for 15 days from Saturday to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson Witzel, the governor of Rio – Brazil's tourism capital thanks to its world-famous beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema – also said he was also closing air, sea and land links with other states that have reported coronavirus cases, although those measures need to be approved by federal authorities.

Brazil has so far registered 621 cases of the coronavirus, with six deaths.

Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive

Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA franchise said on Thursday, and have been quarantined under the care of the basketball team's doctor.

The Lakers did not identify the two infected players but said the team's athletes were tested on the recommendation of public health officials because of a March 10 game against the Brooklyn Nets. Four players on the Nets have since tested positive.

Panama coronavirus cases rise to 137 from 109

Panama had registered 137 cases of coronavirus infection in total, up from 109 a day earlier, Panamanian Health Minister Rosario Turner told a news conference.

Virus-hit Air New Zealand offered $515 mn bailout

New Zealand's government is bailing out its national airline by offering more than $500 million in loans.

Air New Zealand has already stopped most international routes and cut back on domestic flights due to the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning Friday, New Zealand has closed its borders to everyone but citizens and residents, ending most airline travel to the South Pacific nation.

Air New Zealand said it will cut its workforce of 12,500 by 30 percent.

The airline is 52 percent owned by the government, which has offered loans of $511 million (900 million New Zealand dollars) over two years.

Argentina to announce obligatory quarantine to curb coronavirus

Argentina will announce an obligatory quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus, provincial government sources said on Thursday.

The quarantine will be in effect from midnight on Friday morning until March 31, the sources said.

Argentina has already closed its borders for a total of 15 days and suspended flights from highly affected countries.

Washington state death toll up to 74

The death toll in Washington state from the new coronavirus has increased to 74, and the number of cases has topped 1,300, according to state health officials.

King County reported four new deaths – bringing its total to 60 – while Snohomish, Benton and Island counties each reported one death.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies