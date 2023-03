Fast News

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, aggravated in some places by deforestation, and prolonged torrential rain has caused flooding in different areas of the archipelago nation.

Rescuers are still searching for 24 people who remain missing. (AP)

At least 30 people have died in a landslide on a remote Indonesian island this week, a disaster agency official said adding that a search for missing residents was still ongoing.

Disaster agency chief Suharyanto said on Thursday in a news conference rescuers were still searching for 24 people who remain missing.

Authorities would set up electricity poles once the road to the remote location has been fixed, he said, adding that more than 1,200 residents had been displaced and that they would be relocated to flatter areas with "little risk of disasters".

Indonesia's geophysics agency chief said in the same news conference there was still land that could potentially be dislodged should there be heavy rain in the area.

Monday's landslide on Serasan island in the Indonesian region of Natuna followed six days of torrential rain and buried several houses in a village. Serasan is about 80 km (49.71 miles) off the island of Borneo.

The disaster agency previously said the landslide was estimated to have been 100-200 metres (328-656 ft) long.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies