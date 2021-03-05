Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.5M people and infected over 116M worldwide. Here's the latest developments for March 5:

People use escalators after disembarking from a train at Luz station during the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Brazil reports 75,102 new cases, 1,699 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 75,102 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,699 deaths from Covid-19, said the Health Ministry.

Brazil has registered nearly 10.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 260,970, according to ministry data.

Japan to extend Tokyo area state of emergency

The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency to combat Covid-19 for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures until March 21, two weeks longer than originally scheduled, said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Under the state of emergency, the government has requested restaurants and bars to close by 8 PM and stop serving alcohol an hour earlier. People are also asked to stay home after 8 PM unless they have essential reasons to go out.

Tokyo, Chiba, Kana Ogawa, and Saitama prefectures, which make up 30 percent of the country's population, sought the extension past the originally scheduled end date of March 7 as new coronavirus cases had not fallen enough to meet targets.

China reports 9 new Covid-19 cases

China reported 9 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for March 4, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, said the country's health commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 14 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,952, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Israel, Denmark, Austria agree on deal for vaccine development



Leaders from Israel, Austria, and Denmark announced in Jerusalem an alliance for the development and production of future generation coronavirus vaccines, a deal that has already sparked criticism in Europe.

The three countries will launch "a research and development fund" and begin "joint efforts for common production of future vaccines," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a news conference alongside his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Denmark and Austria are European Union members, and the Israeli partnership has elicited critic ism from fellow EU state France, which said the European framework remained the best way to guarantee "solidarity" within the bloc.

Cyprus to let in Brits with Covid vaccine from May 1



Cyprus will allow British tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 into the country without restrictions from May 1, its tourism minister said.

British visitors are the largest market for Cyprus's tourism industry, which has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. Arrivals and earnings from the sector, which represents about 13 percent of the Cypriot economy, plunged on average 85 percent in 2020.

Visitors would need to be inoculated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, he said. The second dose of a vaccine should be administered at the latest seven days before travel.

Cyprus has been in and out of lockdown for about a year, but its coronavirus outbreak has been mild compared to other countries.

Alabama extends Covid mask mandate for a month

Alabama's governor extended for another month an order mandating residents to wear face masks to protect against Covid-19, breaking with Mississippi and Texas as the issue again becomes the focus of political debate.

Alabama’s mask order, which had been due to expire on Friday, will now stay in effect until April 9, Republican Governor Kay Ivey told a news briefing.

Australia plays down Italy vaccine blockade

Australia played down the impact of Italy's landmark decision to block the export of 250,000 covid vaccine doses due to be delivered Down Under.

A spokesperson for the Australian ministry of health told AFP the shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine from Italy was "not factored into our distribution plan for coming weeks."

Italy's export ban was blamed on a shortage of vaccines in virus-hit Europe and the lack of urgent need in relatively virus-free Australia.

US Senate begins debating – and reading – Covid relief package

The US Senate, whipsawed over the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package, finally took up the sweeping bill, with multiple hurdles ahead as President Joe Biden seeks to push his top legislative priority through Congress.

Republicans already appeared united in opposing the proposal over its high cost, and lawmakers braced for marathon days that will include up to 20 hours of debate and a lengthy list of amendments that will force contentious votes before the bill's final passage.

But Biden has been desperate to implement its key elements, including direct checks of up to $1,400 for most Americans, funding for vaccines, expanded unemployment benefits, resources to help open schools quickly and money to hard-hit businesses and communities.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies