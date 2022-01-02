Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 289M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Europe tops 100 million cases

Europe has recorded over 100 million coronavirus cases, more than a third of all infections worldwide, since the start of the pandemic, an AFP tally showed.

The continent has once again become the pandemic's epicentre, and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the virus.

Brazil sees 49 Covid-19 deaths and 3,986 cases

Brazil registers 49 Covid-19 deaths and 3,986 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The country has now recorded a total of 619,105 coronavirus deaths and 22,291,507 confirmed cases.

France mandates masks for children

French authorities announced that children six and older will have to wear masks in indoor places open to the public as new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant surge past 200,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

By lowering the age of children obligated to wear masks from 11 to 6, the government is hoping to avoid shutting down schools after the holiday break.

Classes resume Monday and young children will have to wear masks on public transport, in sports complexes and in places of worship. The mask mandate extends to outdoor spaces in cities such as Paris and Lyon that recently reintroduced mask wearing outside.

Dutch police raid Covid-rule-breaking rave

Dutch police break up a rave party in breach of Covid rules that was attended by hundreds in a disused factory, local media report.

Dozens of police officers enter the makeshift venue in the central town of Rijswijk with hundreds more mobilised to shepherd people away, NOS television says.

UK minister says 'try to live with virus'

The UK’s health minister insists that reimposing coronavirus restrictions in England will be "an absolute last resort" and that the country must "try to live with Covid".

"Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avert them," Health Secretary Sajid Javid writes in an article.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies