Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 40 million people, claiming at least 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 19:

Relatives pay their respects as health workers cover the body of a Covid-19 victim at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, October 19, 2020

India reports its lowest daily virus deaths in 3 months

India has reported 579 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the lowest increase in three months, driving its death toll to 114,610.

The Health Ministry on Monday also reported 55,722 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising India’s total to more than 7.5 million, second in the world behind the U.S.

A government-appointed committee of scientists said Sunday the epidemic may have peaked in India and the disease was likely to “run its course” by February 2021 if people used masks and adhered to physical distancing measures.

The number of new infections confirmed each day has declined for a month.

The committee said even if active cases increased during the upcoming festive season and cold weather, they were unlikely to surpass India's record daily high of 97,894 cases.

Mass testing in South Korea to prevent outbreaks at live-in facilities

South Korea on Monday began testing tens of thousands of employees of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent outbreaks at live-in facilities.

Fifteen of the 76 latest cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency were from Busan, where more than 70 infections have been linked to a hospital for the elderly.

The disease caused by the coronavirus can be more serious in older people.

Health workers have been scrambling to track infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million people, as the virus spreads in a variety of places, including hospitals, churches, schools and workplaces.

From Monday, they will start a process to test 130,000 workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers in the greater capital area.

Officials will also test 30,000 patients who have visited and used these facilities, but will leave out hospitalised patients, who already receive tests when they are admitted.

Officials plan to complete the tests within October and could possibly expand the screening to other regions if needed.

Germany reports 4,325 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 4,325 to 366,299, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9,789, the tally showed.

New virus relief slipping past election

US Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more virus relief before the election, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her Senate Republican rivals and President Donald Trump proving insurmountable despite the glaring needs of the country.

Trump’s GOP allies are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it's a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny. The debate promises to bring a hefty dose of posturing and political gamesmanship, but little more.

China's economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

China's economy grew 4.9 percent on-year in the third quarter, sustaining its rebound from bruising virus lockdowns and moving closer to pre-pandemic levels, official data showed.

But the world's second-largest economy grew slightly below expectations in the July-September period, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, which warned of uncertainty ahead as "the international environment is still complicated".

China's recovery has so far put it on track to be the only major economy expanding this year, according to International Monetary Fund forecasts, while nations around the world continue to struggle with lockdowns and new waves of infections.

Japan exports fall amid slow recovery from pandemic downturn

Japan's exports fell at a slower pace in September in a sign that trade damage from the virus pandemic is easing, according to Finance Ministry data released.

The report showed Japan’s exports in September declined 4.9 percent from the same month a year earlier, better than the nearly 15 percent drop in August.

The nation’s imports fell 17.2 percent overall, compared with 20.8 percent in August.

Mexico reports 4,119 new case, 108 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,119 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 108 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 851,227 and the death toll to 86,167.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

South Korea increases hospital, nursing homes tests

South Korea has reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus as officials begin testing tens of thousands of employees at hospitals and nursing homes to prevent transmissions at live-in facilities.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 25,275, including 444 deaths.

Thirty-seven of the new cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million people, where health workers have scrambled to track infections linked to various places and groups, including hospitals, churches, schools and workers.

Health officials will start a process from Monday to test 160,000 employees at hospitals, nursing homes and welfare centers for senior citizens in the greater capital area in part of efforts to prevent outbreaks at these facilities.

Australia's hotspot reports four new cases as restrictions ease

The Australian state of Victoria has reported four new Covid-19 cases as people in Melbourne were granted more freedom to move about after a months-long lockdown, buoying hopes an outbreak in the city was nearing an end.

Case numbers were up from just two on Sunday, but extended a run of single-digit daily increases to almost a week and is well down from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

After more than 100 days in a strict lockdown that allowed only for two hours of outdoor activity a day, the 5 million people living in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, will be able to spend as much time exercising outdoors as they wish.

Australia has recorded just over 27,300 Covid-19 infections, according to health ministry data, far fewer than many other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 90 percent of the 905 deaths nationally.

Mainland China reports 13 new cases

China has reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for October 18, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 34 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 85,685 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The country's death toll stands at 4,634.

Panama offers tests on arrival

Panama has become the latest country to offer travelers a Covid-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic.

The Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay tests are meant to prevent the import of new cases. International flights resumed on Monday, October 12.

Since then, some 1,000 people were tested, said Yelitza Campos, an adviser at Jers Medical, the distributer of the tests in Panama. A Panamanian health official said of those tested, 20 people have come back positive for Covid-19 .

Panama has so far registered about 125,000 official cases and 2,500 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies