Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.94 million people and infected over 136.13 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 12:

A coronavirus-themed mural is seen on a wall amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Gaza, February 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, April 12,

Gaza records highest daily death toll

Gaza has recorded the highest daily deaths since the coronavirus broke out in the Palestinian enclave.

The Health Ministry reported that 17 Palestinians have died, bringing the death toll to 694.

Gaza is under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade and its Hamas rulers had managed to keep it relatively free of the virus by imposing obligatory quarantine on the few dozens returnees who cross in via Israel or Egypt.

But in August, the virus escaped the walls of the isolation centers and spread rapidly. After a significant decrease of infections in February, Hamas removed all precautionary measures and cases resurged.

The vaccination rollout is limited. The territory of 2 million people has received vaccines for only 40,000 people, including a shipment via the global COVAX program.

Philippines to ease some tough restrictions

The hard-hit Philippine capital and four nearby provinces have been placed under a lighter lockdown to avoid further damage to an already battered economy despite a continuing surge in infections and deaths.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Metropolitan Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, a region of more than 25 million people, would remain under lighter restrictions up to the end of April after a two-week hard lockdown.

An 11-hour night curfew has been shortened to nine hours in the Manila metropolis.

Most residents, except for workers in authorized businesses and medical and government law and order personnel will have to remain at home from Monday except for urgent errands like grocery runs and medical emergencies.

Essential businesses will remain open, including hospitals, supermarkets, convenience stores and banks, but amusement parks, movie houses, cockfighting arenas, fitness gyms and beauty salons will remain shut.

“Our emerging strategy is to increase our bed capacities instead of closing the economy,” said Roque, who spoke in a televised news briefing from a Manila hospital after contracting like many Cabinet members.

The government has struggled to open more isolation and treatment centers after many hospitals were overwhelmed starting in March by the worst surge in coronavirus infections. More than 1,000 additional beds could now be used, many of them in the government-run National Center for Mental Health, officials said.

The Philippines has long been a Southeast Asian coronavirus hotspot, with about 865,000 confirmed infections and nearly 15,000 deaths.

S Korea says five companies have begun clinical trials for vaccines

Five South Korean companies have launched clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccines, aiming to enter the third phase of trials in the second half of this year, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing health authorities.

Russia reports 8,320 new cases, 277 deaths

Russia has reported 8,320 new cases, including 1,833 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,649,710 since the pandemic began.

The government taskforce said that 277 people had died, taking its death toll to 103,263. The statistics agency, which keeps a separate count, has reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Shops, gyms, outdoor dining restart in Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to “behave responsibly” as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopen after months of lockdown.

Monday sees the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a more transmissible new variant of the virus.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said businesses were “excited and desperate” to welcome customers back.

At a hairdresser in Birmingham, customer Amy Smith said she was thrilled to be getting a trim at last.

“It’s great to be here, I’ve been going with this weird little topknot for a few months now,” she said. “I’m going to go to a beer garden experience later, so it’s going to be good.”

Many people were planning outdoor meals and drinks, despite unseasonably cold weather that brought snow to London and many other areas.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar plans to ease lockdown.

Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

Greek high schools reopen after five months of closure

Greece's high schools have reopened after a five-month closure to curb coronavirus infections with precautions including virus tests for students and teachers twice per week, the education minister said.

High school classes had been held online since November 7. Monday's reopening saw some schools hold classes outdoors.

Primary and secondary schools, which had briefly reopened, remain closed across the country.

Every Monday and Thursday, high school students and teachers will have to be screened for Covid-19 with self-tests available free in pharmacies.

"These self-tests will be a valuable tool," Education Minister Niki Kerameus told ERT TV.

A positive self-test will result in a 48-hour quarantine and another screening in a clinic. A second positive test will lead to 14 days of quarantine.

Hong Kong plans to relax some rules for fully vaccinated residents

Hong Kong will loosen some coronavirus measures for residents who have been fully inoculated from late April, the city's leader Carrie Lam said, as authorities seek to boost the take-up of vaccines in the global financial hub.

Bars and pubs, which are currently shut, would be allowed to resume operations in phases provided all staff and customers had been vaccinated, she said. Visitation to public hospitals and care homes could also be permitted for vaccinated people.

Lam, who was speaking at a press conference, said the government was discussing further details and aimed to loosen measures from April 29. Only residents who receive both doses of their shot would be eligible.

Take-up has been sluggish since the vaccination programme began in the Chinese special administrative region in February due lacklustre confidence in China's Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions. Only around 8 percent of the city's 7.5 million population have been inoculated so far.

"We would like to see the vaccination rate go up, at the moment it is not satisfactory," Lam said.

Australia abandons vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot.

Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

"While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

Authorities in Canberra changed their recommendation on Pfizer shots for under-50s on Thursday, after European regulators reiterated the possibility of links between the AstraZeneca shot and reports of rare cases of blood clots.

Australia, which raced to double its order of the Pfizer vaccine last week, had originally planned to have its entire population vaccinated by the end of October.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Australia will have 40 million doses from Pfizer by the end of the year, enough to vaccinate all Australian adults.

India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country

India has reported a record 168,912 infections overnight, data from the Health Ministry showed, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed.

New Zealand's Ardern says border workers must take vaccine after new cases

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that people working at the borders must be vaccinated by the end of this month or risk being moved out of the role, after a third coronavirus case related to a frontline staff was reported.

New Zealand has virtually eliminated the virus within its borders and there's been no community transmission for more 40 days.

But it reported a positive case in the community last week of a border worker who had missed two vaccine appointments. Two more cases linked to this individual has emerged since.

"By the end of April, those not yet vaccinated will not be permitted to work in high-risk workplaces and will be moved to other roles," Ardern said at a news conference.

She said about 86 percent of border workers have been vaccinated.

New Zealand has started vaccinating its border and managed isolation facility workers and their family with BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines in its first phase.

So far it has vaccinated over 90,000 people. The country last week temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from the South Asian country.

Thailand reports daily record of 985 new cases

Thailand has reported 985 cases, the biggest daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.

The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 33,610 coronavirus cases, while deaths remained at 97.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 13,245 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 13,245 to 3,011,513, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 99 to 78,452, the tally showed.

Japan begins shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms

Japan has started vaccinations for its sizable elderly population, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.

Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites across the country, using Pfizer Inc's vaccine made in Europe and delivered to the regions in the past week.

Just 2,810 people in Tokyo are expected to get a shot from the first batch, while most regions will receive 1,000 doses or fewer, according to a Health Ministry schedule. Japan has a rapidly ageing population totalling 126 million.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato reiterated on Monday the government's projection that it can secure enough vaccines for Japan's 36 million people over the age of 65 by the end of June.

"If imports from the EU go smoothly, I understand the country is expected to distribute vaccines that can be administered to all of the elderly," Kato said.

Tokyo also began on Monday a month-long period of quasi-emergency measures to blunt a fourth wave of contagion driven by virulent mutant strains and with the planned start of the Summer Olympics just over 100 days away.

Mainland China reports 16 new cases

Mainland China has reported 16 new Covid-19 cases for April 11, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, while 2 were from the southwest province of Yunan.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 22 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,426, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

US administers 187 million doses of vaccines

The United States has administered 187,047,131 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 183,467,709 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 10, out of 237,791,735 doses delivered.

The agency said 119,242,902 people had received at least one dose, while 72,630,892 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as well as Johnson &Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 am EDT on Sunday.

A total of 7,766,002 vaccine doses have been administered in US long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Brazil reports 1,803 deaths new deaths

Brazil has recorded 1,803 new Covid-19 deaths, as a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the linchpin in the country's vaccination campaign is 50.7 percent effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1.

Brazil, which has in recent weeks become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, saw over 37,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. With over 353,000 deaths, Latin America's biggest country has the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, after the United States.

The outbreak has recently reached its most severe phase due to a lack of federal restrictions, a patchy vaccine rollout and the P1 variant.

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute, which tested and is now producing the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, said on Sunday a study it conducted found the shot had an efficacy rate of 50.7 percent against the P1 variant, and a less widespread strain known as P2.

Mexico reports 1,793 new cases and 126 more deaths

Mexico's government has reported 1,793 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 126 more fatalities, according to data from the Health Ministry, bringing the total to 2,280,213 infections and 209,338 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published by the Health Ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

China gives 200,000 vaccine doses to Cameroon

Cameroon has received a gift of 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19 on Sunday, state TV reported.

The vaccine will be used in the first phase of the central African country's inoculation campaign.

Health Minister Malachie Manaouda urged Cameroonians to get the jab, "especially priority targets," in a statement dated Friday.

The country of around 26 million people is one of the hardest hit on the African continent, with 61,700 cases and 919 deaths recorded.

Neighbours Equatorial Guinea and Gabon have already begun inoculation campaigns using the Sinopharm vaccine.

China said in December that the vaccine is 79 percent effective, without publishing the results of its clinical trials.

Brazil evangelicals protest Covid curbs on church services

Several hundred demonstrators have marched in Brazil to protest a ruling by the Supreme Court allowing authorities to bar in-person religious services under Covid-19 restrictions.

The "Christian Family Freedom March" came after the high court ruled on Thursday in a 9-2 decision that regional officials have the right to suspend worship services, at a moment when the coronavirus is killing thousands of people a day in Brazil.

Brazil is reeling from a deadly Covid-19 surge that has claimed more than 3,000 lives a day on average over the past week – currently the highest toll in the world by far.

The pandemic has killed more than 350,000 people in Brazil, second only to the United States.

Rio red-faced over vaccine campaign with upside-down mask

An ad campaign encouraging Brazilians to get vaccinated against Covid-19 became the butt of online jokes when some noticed it showed a man wearing his mask upside-down, prompting the Rio de Janeiro government to apologize on Sunday.

Dubbed "Rio embraces the vaccine," the public service billboard from the state government shows a health worker in a white lab coat giving himself an embrace, appearing to smile beneath an FFP2 mask whose metal clip — meant to fit over the nose — can be seen beneath his chin.

"The mask in this ad seems to be ... upside down???? This is serious," tweeted Jandira Feghali, a Congresswoman and doctor who was among the first to comment on the gaffe.

"I think the inverted mask picture is perfect! So representative — everything really is backwards here in Rio de Janeiro," quipped another Twitter user.

"Rio de Janeiro never managed to control the pandemic, and that upside-down mask shows your recklessness is a constant," said another.

The fracas soon prompted state officials to acknowledge the mistake.

"Thank you for pointing this out. We the communication professionals at the Rio de Janeiro state Health Ministry and public relations office apologize for not noticing this error in mask use in the campaign," the state Health Ministry said on Twitter.

