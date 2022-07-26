Fast News

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), established as part of a landmark Türkiye-brokered deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine, is set to open in Istanbul.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar will attend the centre’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, which will be held at the National Defence University in Istanbul.

The Russian delegation to the JCC will be headed by rear admiral Eduard Luik, Moscow said on Tuesday.

"The main task of Russian specialists in the JCC will be the prompt resolution of all necessary issues for the initiative to enter the stage of practical implementation," Russian defence ministry said.

The Kremlin on Monday called for the UN to secure the removal of curbs on Russian fertiliser and grain exports as part of the deal, saying it was still too early to say whether the agreement would be a success.

First diplomatic breakthrough

Last Friday, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

Under the deal, the joint coordination centre was set up in Istanbul to carry out inspections at harbours’ entrances and exits, and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Turkish officials have stressed the need to restart the exports as soon as possible, to help address the global food crisis and feed a hungry planet.

Ukraine and Russia accounted for around a third of global wheat exports before Russia's February 24 attack.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies