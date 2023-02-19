Fast News

As the search and rescue effort for buried survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes started to wind down in Türkiye, demolition teams have moved in to clear the mounds of rubble left by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history.

Türkiye has announced that the search and rescue efforts have been completed in the earthquake zone, except in the southern Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces.

The country's disaster management also said that some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government in the days following the initial quake.

On the disaster's14th day, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 40,689 as of Sunday morning. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,503.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

Evacuations from the earthquake zone to other provinces continue, Sezer said:"Over 460,900 people have so far been evacuated." (AFP)

Sunday, February 19, 2023

1345 GMT — At least 40,689 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in Türkiye

The death toll from recent powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye has risen to 40,689, the country’s disaster management agency said.

1340 GMT — Türkiye completes search and rescue work in nine provinces

The search and rescue efforts have been completed in the earthquake zone, except in the southern Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces, Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), told reporters.

Sezer said more than 20,000 personnel continue to work on the ground, adding that search and rescue efforts continued in nearly 40 buildings.

1335 GMT — Blinken arrives in Türkiye to show US support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit comes after a 7.8-magnitude tremor hit southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria killing over 46,500 people but his trip had been planned before the disaster.

It is his first visit to Türkiye since he took office more than two years ago.

The top US diplomat arrived at Incirlik air base in southern Türkiye through which the United States has shipped aid.

He will meet officials coordinating the delivery of US aid and see the humanitarian effort under way in Hatay, one of the worst affected Turkish provinces.

1315 GMT — Evacuations continue in southern Türkiye

Evacuations from the earthquake zone to other provinces continue, Sezer said: "Over 460,900 people have so far been evacuated."

"We are currently hosting 318,970 victims who were evacuated from the quakes-hit region, in public guesthouses, hotels, and other accommodation facilities," he added.

Also, in the region, "we are continuing to host over 1 million disaster victims in public guesthouses, hotels, and other accommodation facilities," he said.

He said that the cash aid of 10,000 Turkish liras ($531) was given to nearly 800,000 citizens.

People warm up next to a fire as they take a break from working on removing rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6. (AFP)

1113 GMT — More suspects detained as probe into collapsed buildings continues

At least seven more suspects have been reportedly detained as part of the continuing investigation into the collapsed buildings following the February 6 earthquakes.

According to reports on Sunday, the suspects were reportedly involved in the construction of allegedly sub-standard multi-storey buildings in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep.

1025 GMT — AFAD tells residents to be on alert amid strong aftershocks

The director of Türkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD, has warned citizens in earthquake-hit region of southeastern Türkiye to stay on alert after another 5.1 magnitude aftershock struck Kahramanmaras province on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also reported at least two strong aftershocks at magnitudes 5.5 and 5.2 in Türkiye's central region.

Türkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD Director Orhan Tatar on #TurkiyeQuakes:



- Aftershocks exceed 6,000

- Earth's crust moved by 7.3 metres

- Intense lightening during quakes is quite normal pic.twitter.com/njTNvKCLgy — TRT World (@trtworld) February 19, 2023

0926 GMT — Over 10,000 Syrians voluntarily returned home since February 6 disaster: Akar

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that since the February 6 earthquakes, an estimated 10,633 Syrians living in Türkiye have voluntarily returned to their home country, according to Anadolu news agency.

Akar was also quoted by news reports as saying that there are no truth to stories of a new influx of Syrian refugees into the country.

Since the 2011 civil war in Syria, an estimated four million fled to Türkiye, although it is unclear how many of them remained in the country or fled to other countries.

Many of the Syrians took refuge in southeastern Türkiye region, which was hit by two powerful earthquakes two weeks ago, leaving at least 46,000 people dead, mostly in Türkiye.

0858 GMT — Qatar renews support for recovery effort of Türkiye

Qatar has renewed its support for Türkiye as the earthquake-hit country slowly begins is recovery effort two weeks after the devastating February 6 disaster.

In a report published on Sunday, Anadolu quoted Qatar's ambassador to Türkiye, Sheikh Mohamed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani, as pointing out that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim was the first to visit Türkiye after the disaster.

"Brotherhood requires this. We stand by Türkiye in good and bad times. We have unique relations. Both countries have stood by each other in every difficulty,” he said.

Sheikh Tamim donated nearly $14 million from his personal fund and overall donations from Qatar for the earthquake victims reached $46 million.

0837 GMT — Türkiye thanks foreign rescue teams, international community for help

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has posted a video expressing its gratitude to all countries that sent help and rescue teams to Türkiye following the deadly February 6 disaster.

As many as 11,000 rescue workers from at least 88 countries participated in the effort to find survivors from the quake.

Two weeks since two powerful earthquakes struck the country, many of the rescuers have already returned to their country.

Turkish Foreign Ministry shares video expressing deep gratitude to all countries that sent help and rescue teams to Türkiye #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/6b3FWtWiP6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 19, 2023

0735 GMT — Historical artefacts left intact in Gaziantep

Despite the magnitude 7.7 quake and its powerful aftershocks that left massive destruction across southeastern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria two weeks ago, some historical artefacts have remained intact, according to an Anadolu news agency report.

The disaster has destroyed thousands of buildings, including heritage structures like centuries-old mosques, churches and synagogues.

But in Gaziantep, among the hardest hit areas, thousand-year-old columns and tiles preserved at one of the city's museums were left undamaged.

(VIDEO) Historical artifacts of great importance are unaffected by the powerful twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, in Gaziantep, Türkiye



🔴 LIVE updates here: https://t.co/rjJzOvoAcc pic.twitter.com/HfLqPyM2YP — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 19, 2023

0722 GMT — Bosnia and Herzegovina rescuers head home after saving 10 people

The 70 emergency personnel from Bosnia and Herzegovina have left Türkiye's southern region after completing their rescue work, helping save 10 people from the rubble near the epicentre of the quake.

The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina worked in Hatay, one of the hardest hit areas of Türkiye.

The team was assisted by three dogs, according to Anadolu news agency.

0634 GMT — Analysis shows February 6 quake lasted for 80 seconds

An analysis conducted by the Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute has found that the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Türkiye early morning of February 6 sent "three different shocks and lasted for about 80 seconds".

In another social media post on Twitter, Kandilli Observatory also reported that more than 5,700 aftershocks have already been recorded since the disaster.

On Sunday morning, one of the aftershocks recorded hit magnitude 4.6 with its epicentre in Kiriskal-Nurdagi area of Gaziantep.

0618 GMT — Azerbaijani mad rewarded for helping earthquake victims

An Azerbaijani man has been rewarded with a new car by a businessman as token of appreciation for helping earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Server Besirli had loaded aid materials into his old car for victims of the Türkiye disaster.

Azerbaijani man, Server Besirli, who loaded aid materials into his old car for victims of #TurkiyeQuakes, reportedly given new car by businessman as token of appreciation pic.twitter.com/E5pzJzD8FW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 19, 2023

0438 GMT — Free evacuation flights extended to March 1

Turkish Airlines has announced that it is extending until March 1 its free evacuation flights to individuals from the affected areas of the February 6 earthquake.

“Our evacuation flights from Adana, Diyarbakır, Elazig, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Malatya and Sanliurfa will continue free of charge until March 1, 2023. To facilitate the evacuation process, it is necessary to arrive at the airport with a reservation. Passengers with reservations will be given priority, and if there is a vacant seat, passengers without reservations will also be accepted," the company was quoted as saying in Turkish news reports.

The company has carried out over 3,000 flights since the disaster two weeks ago, serving at least 265,000 people. It also shipped 10,753 tonnes of relief materials.

