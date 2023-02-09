Fast News

After two major earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, Ankara has mobilised teams to attend to the region and brought in international help. Dozens of survivors were pulled out of the rubble after four days, but the death toll is sobering.

2-year-old Mert Tatar is rescued under rubble after 79 hours of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkiye included Hatay, Türkiye on February 09, 2023. (AFAD / AA)

Search and rescue teams, both local and international, are working endlessly to save as many people as possible despite the enormity of the disaster and harsh weather conditions.

Four days have passed since the double earthquake shook southern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria, but people are still holding onto hope that their loved ones may still be alive beneath the rubble

On the other hand, Türkiye’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said 12,873 people were killed and at least 62,937 others were injured in Monday’s quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province and over 9,000 people were rescued from the disaster-hit areas.

Thursday, February 9, 2023

0627 GMT — Türkiye uses drone tech for communication in disaster areas

Türkiye has used for the first time its domestically made technology for drones to provide uninterrupted communication in disaster areas, the Turkish defence industry chief said.

"AKSUNGUR unmanned aerial vehicle both transmits snapshots and provides mobile phone communication service to our citizens in the region with carrying a base station on it," Ismail Demir said in a statement.

Operasyon bölgelerinde kesintisiz iletişim için geliştirmekte olduğumuz teknoloji, ilk kez uygulamayı afet bölgesinde gerçekleştirdi.#AKSUNGUR İHA, hem anlık görüntü aktarıyor hem de üzerindeki baz istasyonuyla bölgedeki vatandaşlarımıza cep telefonu iletişim hizmeti sunuyor. pic.twitter.com/PCfaoUwMgf — Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) February 9, 2023

0537 GMT - Mother and son rescued at 68th hour

A 33 year-old mother, Serap Topal and her 5 year-old son, Mehmet Hamza Topal were rescued by the German and British rescue teams from under the rubble after 68 hours of the 7.7 magnitude Kahramanmaras earthquake in Türkiye.

0530 GMT - Two rescued in Gaziantep after 76 hours

Three people were rescued from under rubble of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, Türkiye after three days.

0515 GMT - Young woman pulled alive from rubble after 70 hours

Leyla Akcam, 22, was rescued alive from the rubble 70 hours after the earthquake in Onikisubat district of Kahramanmaras province.

Three men, including a father and son survive 75 hours under rubble before being rescued in Gaziantep pic.twitter.com/CHFgJVusuE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 9, 2023

2132 GMT - Turkish Airlines resumes mass evacuation from quake-hit zones

Turkish Airlines (THY) Press Advisor Yahya Ustun announced that there will be 170 evacuation flights from the earthquake zone today.

In his statement on his social media account, Yahya Ustun shared the following information, stating that the evacuation flights, which started on February 8, will be completed with a total of 173 flights this morning:

"Our evacuation operation, which we started at 07:00 this morning, is being carried out as planned despite the winter conditions. As of 23.50, our 80 flights have been completed and we have delivered 14 thousand 68 citizens to Istanbul and Ankara. We have completed our remaining 93 flights until 07:00 on 9 February, and 16 flights are still waiting at the airports. We will also evacuate 1,500 of our citizens."

Explaining the number of flights to be made from the disaster area today, Ustun said, "We will evacuate our citizens with 170 flights planned between 07:00 on February 9 and 07:00 on February 10."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies