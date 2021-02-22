Fast News

The UN convoy was attacked near Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kanyamahoro town in a kidnapping attempt.

Burnt containers are seen at the United Nations (UN) civil base in Beni in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 26, 2019. (AFP)

The Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country.

The convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro at around 10:15 am (0815 GMT) and was part of a kidnap attempt, the Virunga National Park told Reuters.

Initial reports said two people were killed while the Italian envoy sustained injuries in the attack.

Italy's Foreign Ministry later confirmed its Ambassador Luca Attanasio and an Italian military policeman were killed in the attack.

The identity of the two people who were killed was not immediately clear. The Italian ambassador was evacuated after park rangers intervened, the park said.

Many armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along Congo's borders with Rwanda and Uganda, and they have repeatedly attacked Virunga rangers.

Source: Reuters