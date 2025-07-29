China on Monday rolled out an annual childcare subsidy of 3,600 yuan ($502) until age three, as authorities look to spur a flagging birth rate.

Authorities are concerned that fewer young people are choosing to have children, and the number of elderly people is increasing.

The high cost of childcare and education, as well as job uncertainty and a slowing economy, are among the concerns that have discouraged many young Chinese from getting married and starting a family.

Subsidies will start retroactively from the start of this year, with partial subsidies for those younger than three who were born prior to 2025, in a policy expected to benefit more than 20 million families of toddlers and infants, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The plan was an "important national livelihood policy", and direct cash subsidies would help "reduce the cost of family childbirth and parenting," the National Health Commission said.

As of the end of 2024, China had 310 million people aged 60 and above. China’s total population is around 1.41 billion, based on Worldometer’s elaboration of the latest United Nations data.