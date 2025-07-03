TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
The evacuation is part of ongoing efforts by Türkiye and international agencies to provide medical support to Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
The patients were transferred to Ankara Etlik City Hospital for treatment. / AA
July 3, 2025

Türkiye has received a group of Palestinian patients and their attendants evacuated from Gaza, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Thursday.

According to the statement, four patients and seven attendants were transported from Gaza to the Allenby Bridge border crossing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 2.

Turkish diplomatic missions in Amman and Jerusalem facilitated their transfer.

The group arrived in Ankara on July 3 via a scheduled Turkish Airlines flight from Amman, transiting through Istanbul.

Recommended

They were then transferred to Ankara Etlik City Hospital for treatment.

The evacuation is part of ongoing efforts by Türkiye and international agencies to provide medical support to Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties