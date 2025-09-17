Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that Russia does not expect a trilateral summit with the United States and Ukraine to take place, while indicating that Moscow and Washington may still hold bilateral talks later this year.

Speaking to Russian state agency TASS, Ryabkov said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio could meet on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The organisation of the meeting is in the process of discussion. I think the chances are high," he said.

He added that Kiev has not responded to a Russian proposal for a trilateral format presented during the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul in July.

On future Russia-US consultations aimed at resolving diplomatic disputes, Ryabkov said the process has been postponed several times, not just for logistical reasons.

"We seek substantive progress rather than stomping on the spot," he said, adding that Moscow hopes to hold such talks "by the end of autumn."