Russia rules out trilateral summit with US and Ukraine
Deputy FM Ryabkov says Lavrov and Rubio may meet at UN General Assembly, but Kiev has not responded to Moscow proposal.
8 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that Russia does not expect a trilateral summit with the United States and Ukraine to take place, while indicating that Moscow and Washington may still hold bilateral talks later this year.

Speaking to Russian state agency TASS, Ryabkov said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio could meet on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The organisation of the meeting is in the process of discussion. I think the chances are high," he said.

He added that Kiev has not responded to a Russian proposal for a trilateral format presented during the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul in July.

On future Russia-US consultations aimed at resolving diplomatic disputes, Ryabkov said the process has been postponed several times, not just for logistical reasons.

"We seek substantive progress rather than stomping on the spot," he said, adding that Moscow hopes to hold such talks "by the end of autumn."

Ryabkov also commented on Washington’s approach to Ukraine.

"Not everything in the American ideas suits us, but in general we perceive them as based on common sense," he said.

At the same time, he criticised what he called "rabid militarists" who oppose engagement with Russia and seek to "bring Russia to its knees," saying they were "drowning out voices making sounder assessments."

"I would like this paranoid white noise created by the European group not to overshadow the common sense that continues to be heard in Washington," he said.

Turning to US President Donald Trump’s calls for Europe to replace Russian energy supplies with American exports, Ryabkov said there was "nothing new" in such proposals. He insisted that Russia’s energy sector is ready for competition.

Ryabkov stressed that the key issue was whether Washington remains committed to improving relations, a track he said was set during last month’s meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska.

SOURCE:AA
