AMERICAS
2 min read
Colombia seizes 14 tonnes of cocaine in 'largest seizure' in 10 years
Dozens of 50-kilogramme sacks of cocaine seized at Buenaventura port as tensions grow with US over what Washington says are Bogota's insufficient anti-drug policies.
Colombia seizes 14 tonnes of cocaine in 'largest seizure' in 10 years
Record seizure coincides with escalating tensions between President Petro and the Trump administration. / Reuters
November 22, 2025

Colombia has made its largest cocaine seizure in a decade, authorities said, with 14 tonnes confiscated at the country’s main Pacific port amid escalating tensions with Washington, which has criticised Bogota’s anti-drug efforts as insufficient.

The cocaine, stored in dozens of 50-kilogramme sacks inside a warehouse, was "camouflaged" in a mixture with plaster, the Defence Ministry said in a post on X.

It was "the largest seizure by the Colombian police in the last decade," President President Gustavo Petro said.

The operation took place in the southwestern port of Buenaventura, a strategic departure point for cocaine shipments, and was carried out "without a single death," according to President Petro.

The seizure in the world’s largest cocaine-producing country comes as the White House threatens Petro with financial sanctions and Colombia’s removal from the list of allies in the US-led “war on drugs.”

Extrajudicial executions

RECOMMENDED

Petro has been openly critical of US President Donald Trump’s anti-drug strategy and has rejected as "extrajudicial executions" the bombings Trump has authorised against boats suspected of transporting drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Colombia regularly breaks its own annual records for coca cultivation and cocaine production.

It currently has about 253,000 hectares under coca cultivation and produces at least 2,600 tonnes of cocaine, according to the latest United Nations figures from 2023.

Petro has described potential US sanctions as unfair and has argued that record seizures have taken place during his administration.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package