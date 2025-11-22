Colombia has made its largest cocaine seizure in a decade, authorities said, with 14 tonnes confiscated at the country’s main Pacific port amid escalating tensions with Washington, which has criticised Bogota’s anti-drug efforts as insufficient.

The cocaine, stored in dozens of 50-kilogramme sacks inside a warehouse, was "camouflaged" in a mixture with plaster, the Defence Ministry said in a post on X.

It was "the largest seizure by the Colombian police in the last decade," President President Gustavo Petro said.

The operation took place in the southwestern port of Buenaventura, a strategic departure point for cocaine shipments, and was carried out "without a single death," according to President Petro.

The seizure in the world’s largest cocaine-producing country comes as the White House threatens Petro with financial sanctions and Colombia’s removal from the list of allies in the US-led “war on drugs.”

