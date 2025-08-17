BIZTECH
EU resists US pressure on digital law in trade deal talks
European Union officials reportedly work to uphold online regulations while US trade talks continue amid disagreements over tariffs and digital rules.
Finalising the trade deal requires resolving disputes on digital laws. / Reuters
August 17, 2025

The European Union is trying to prevent the United States from targeting the bloc's digital rules as both sides work through the final details of a delayed statement to formalise a trade deal reached last month, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

EU officials said disagreements over language relating to "non-tariff barriers", which the US said include the digital rules, are among the reasons for the hold-up of the statement, the newspaper said.

The European Union, the White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement had originally been expected days after the July announcement by EU President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, according to FT.

The July deal imposed a 15 percent import tariff on most EU goods — half the initially threatened rate — and helped avert a broader trade war between the two allies, who together account for nearly a third of global trade.

Recommended

Tackling illegal content

The US wanted to keep the door open for possible concessions on the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which Washington says stifles free speech and imposes costs on US tech companies, according to FT, which added that the commission has said that relaxing these rules is a red line.

The EU's DSA is a landmark law meant to make the online environment safer and fairer by compelling tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content, including hate speech and child sexual abuse material.

The commission had anticipated that Trump would sign an executive order by August 15 to cut tariffs on EU car exports to the US from 27.5 percent to 15 percent.

However, a US official signalled that this would be delayed until the joint statement was finalised, according to FT.

SOURCE:Reuters
