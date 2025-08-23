Russian air defences have downed a drone headed for Moscow and specialists were examining fragments on the ground, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

Several airports in central Russia suspended operations because of concerns over safe airspace, Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsia said on Saturday.

In a series of announcements over several hours, Rosaviatsia said operations had been suspended at airports in Izhevsk, Nizhniy Nolvgorod, Samara, Penza, Tambov and Ulyanovsk, east and southeast of Moscow.