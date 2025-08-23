WORLD
Moscow airports temporarily closed after Russian air defences intercept drone near capital
Russian air defence units had destroyed 32 drones in a three-hour period over a number of areas in the centre of the country, a ministry says.
Several airports in central Russia suspended operations because of concerns over safe airspace. / Photo: AP
August 23, 2025

Russian air defences have downed a drone headed for Moscow and specialists were examining fragments on the ground, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

Several airports in central Russia suspended operations because of concerns over safe airspace, Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsia said on Saturday.

In a series of announcements over several hours, Rosaviatsia said operations had been suspended at airports in Izhevsk, Nizhniy Nolvgorod, Samara, Penza, Tambov and Ulyanovsk, east and southeast of Moscow.

Officials at the airport in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, were quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that dozens of flights had been delayed.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 32 drones in a three-hour period over a number of areas in the centre of the country.

