The first group of white South Africans arrived in the US after President Donald Trump granted them refugee status, claiming that a “genocide” is occurring in the African country.

Trump, whose tycoon ally Elon Musk was born in South Africa, said white farmers were being killed in the country and repeated an allegation of "genocide" that has been widely dismissed as absurd.

Also known as the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, it contends that elites in government and business are looking to replace white people with people of colour to create a cheaper workforce.

The theory also claims that non-white immigrants will take over the populace as they have more children until white people cease to exist.

So, where in the South African context does this hail from?

Claims of white genocide have been circulating since apartheid ended in the country after 1994. Apartheid, an Afrikaaner word which means “separateness”, was the legalised segregation of races and was in place in South Africa from 1948.

Mainly Afrikaner-led governments imposed the apartheid system that denied black people political and economic rights until it was voted out in 1994.

Under apartheid, Black South Africans were subjected to white rule, afflicting Black communities with poverty, disparity and a severe lack of movement, just to name a few.

The white population, on the other hand, benefited from an economy booming from gold and diamond sales, as it underpaid its non-white labour to scrounge the earth.

Thirty years after apartheid’s end, unequal access to education, pay disparities and segregated communities still persist .

Whites, who make up 7.3 percent of the South Africa’s population, generally enjoy a higher standard of living than the black majority. They still own two-thirds of farmland and, on average, earn three times as much as black South Africans.

However, conspiracy theorists allege that white South African farmers are being targeted as part of a system of extermination, linking the claim to land reforms implemented post-apartheid.

South Africa does experience violence against farmers that can turn into murderous attacks. According to research done by AfriForum, a South African non-governmental organisation that focuses on Afrikaners’s interests, attacks on farms have been on the decline from between 2019 to 2022.

Struggle songs like ‘Dubul’ ibhunu’, which hail from the apartheid-era, have ignited controversy with provocative lyrics like “kill the Boer (descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa), kill the farmer”.