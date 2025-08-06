UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has condemned the killing of at least 319 civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in July, blaming the violence on the M23 rebel group amid ongoing ceasefire violations.

“I am appalled by the attacks on civilians by the M23 and other armed groups in eastern DRC amid continued fighting, despite the ceasefire that was recently signed in Doha,” Türk said in a statement issued from Geneva on Wednesday.

“All attacks against civilians must stop immediately, and all those responsible must be held to account,” he said.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had documented a series of deadly assaults in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri, regions bordering Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi, where armed groups have operated for decades, contributing to one of the world’s longest-running humanitarian crises.

‘Massacre despite ceasefire’

The latest wave of killings came just weeks after the Congolese government and M23 signed a declaration of principle in Doha on June 19, reaffirming their commitment to a permanent ceasefire.