TÜRKİYE
2 min read
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
The Turkish president vows to stand by Gaza amid rising casualties and stresses Türkiye’s energy independence with progress on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for Palestinians and highlighting the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant. / AA
September 8, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people, sharply criticising Israel’s leadership.

“In these troubling days when the Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails, we stand with the oppressed people of Gaza with all the means at our disposal,” Erdogan said on Monday in a televised address to the nation following a Cabinet meeting.

“Despite all the pressure, threats, arrogance, and impunity of the murderous network that has killed more than 64,000 innocent people, we maintain our firm stance,” Erdogan said.

“God willing, we will uphold the same conscientious position at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly and be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians there.”

Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, described by many observers as genocide, has entered its 702nd day, with 64,522 Palestinians reported killed, including 393 who died from Israeli-enforced starvation.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye condemns Israeli genocide in Gaza, calls for urgent global action

Nuclear energy ambitions with Akkuyu plant

Recommended

The president also highlighted Türkiye’s energy ambitions, noting progress on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

With a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts, Erdogan said the plant will help Türkiye “turn its luck around” and bolster the country’s energy independence.

Nuclear energy plays an important role in reaching Türkiye's 2053 net-zero emission target. To this end, the country plans to build nuclear power plants in two other locations after the first plant at Akkuyu.

An intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Türkiye in May 2010 for Akkuyu NPP, which will consist of four VVER-1200 power units with a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

The foundation for the plant was laid in 2018, and it is expected to be finished in seven years, according to the contract.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria