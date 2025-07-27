Bangladesh’s interim government has placed an order for 25 Boeing aircraft in a move aimed at reducing a 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods imposed by the Trump administration.

“We need some aircraft immediately in the next one or two years. The Bangladesh Biman fleet needs to be increased,” Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman told reporters on Sunday in Dhaka.

He said the aircraft purchase plan was already in progress, with 14 Boeing orders previously agreed upon. “Now 25 have been ordered following the reciprocal tariff issue,” he added.

Rahman said other countries had made similar moves. “India and Vietnam have ordered 100 each. Indonesia has ordered 50. Boeing will supply according to their capacity.”