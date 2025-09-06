At least five people have been killed and over a dozen rescued after a boat evacuating residents capsized in flood-hit southern Punjab province of Pakistan, the disaster agency has said.

Earlier on Saturday, relief commissioner Nabil Javed said flooding from the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 4,100 villages, forcing over 2 million people to flee their homes.

Authorities have set up 423 relief camps, 512 medical facilities and 432 veterinary posts to protect both people and livestock, with more than 1.5 million animals relocated. At least 50 people have died in floodwaters this season, Javed added.

Pakistan braces for more floods

Pakistan is bracing for further devastation after authorities warned of more heavy rains over the next three days in southern and central regions, while at least 15 more people died in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the past 24 hours, officials said.