WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'
Washington shifts away from allies and doubles down on its support for Israel, saying its goals are the release of hostages and the security of Israel.
US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'
Netanyahu said Israel's response will be announced when he returns from the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump. / AP Archive
September 22, 2025

The United States has called the recognition of a Palestinian state by several key allies — including Britain, Australia and Canada — "performative."

"Our focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures. Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region," a US State Department spokesperson said on Sunday on condition of anonymity, throwing the blame on Hamas.

The move came after a historic shift earlier in the day, when the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognised Palestine.

"In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and the two-state solution," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered a partnership to build "a promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

More countries are expected to recognise Palestine during this year's UNGA, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and San Marino, further isolating Israel and the US by extension.

RelatedTRT World - Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Recommended

Israel's fury

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response will be announced when he returns from the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump.

"And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River," he noted in a statement.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli government to annex the occupied West Bank and push through "a complete crushing of the Palestinian Authority."

Writing on X, Ben-Gvir added that he would submit a proposal for West Bank annexation at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognise Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway having formalised recognition last year.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
UNGA80 descends on New York City as Palestine dominates the stage
By Sadiq S Bhat
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Abbas vows elections within year after Gaza genocide, urges more recognition of Palestine
Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide
World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine
What to expect from World Summit on Palestine?
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
How the Global South led the world in recognising Palestine despite Israel-US backlash
By Kazim Alam
Devastated by Israel, Gaza feels like a massive and endless funeral
By Yousef M. Al Jamal
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Israeli government split over response to Western recognition of Palestinian state
European officials warn Israel over West Bank annexation plans
Australia defends recognition of Palestine after Netanyahu criticises move