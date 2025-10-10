WORLD
2 min read
Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as French prime minister
Lecornu has been asked to form a new government, Elysee Palace said in a brief statement after days of negotiations.
Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as French prime minister
Sebastien Lecornu returns as France’s prime minister amid deepening political turmoil / Reuters
October 10, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as France’s prime minister, four days after accepting his resignation.

Lecornu has been tasked with forming a new government, the Elysee Palace said in a brief statement, following days of negotiations with leaders of France’s main political parties.

"I accept — out of duty — the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic: to do everything possible to ensure France has a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily concerns of our fellow citizens," Lecornu wrote on X.

Reiterating the need to end the political crisis "which exasperates the French people," Lecornu pledged to "fulfil" his new mission and said restoring France’s public finances would be a priority.

"No one will be able to evade this necessity," he said, adding that all issues discussed during recent consultations will be open to full parliamentary debate.

Lecornu also stressed that "those who join the government must commit to setting aside any presidential ambitions for 2027," insisting the new cabinet should represent "renewal and a diversity of expertise."

France’s political turmoil began after a snap election in mid-2024 resulted in a hung parliament, leaving Macron weakened and the far right with significant gains.

Lecornu’s reappointment comes after the previous prime minister, Francois Bayrou, lost a confidence vote on September 8.

Recommended

Bayrou’s proposed 2026 budget plan — which aimed to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) to reduce France’s public debt, now at 115 percent of GDP — failed to win support.

France currently faces one of the European Union’s largest budget deficits, standing at 5.8 percent of GDP.

Opposition leaders sharply criticised Macron’s decision.

LFI national coordinator Manuel Bompard called Lecornu’s return "a new slap in the face to the French people from an irresponsible man drunk on his own power."

Far-right leader Jordan Bardella said: "The Lecornu II government, appointed by an Emmanuel Macron more isolated and out of touch than ever at the Elysee, is a bad joke, a democratic disgrace, and a humiliation for the French people."

RelatedTRT World - Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu